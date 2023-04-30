Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $90.10 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.78 and a 1 year high of $217.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

