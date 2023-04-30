Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock worth $25,494,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

