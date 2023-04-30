Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $275.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.71.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average is $257.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.