Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

