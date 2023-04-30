Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $50.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

