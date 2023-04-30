Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Drops By 26.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 3,956,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

CHEAF opened at $0.39 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

