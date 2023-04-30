Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Drops By 14.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

