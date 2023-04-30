BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.61

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 60,431 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
