BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.61

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 60,431 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

