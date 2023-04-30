International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.49. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 247,111 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $99.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.