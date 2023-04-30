International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.49. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 247,111 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $99.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Rating ) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

