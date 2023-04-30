Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Update

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 424,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Surrozen Stock Down 5.4 %

SRZN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

