Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $115.49

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.49 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.27). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.27), with a volume of 261,679 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £176.01 million, a PE ratio of -242.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 111.38.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

