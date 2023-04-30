Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.59

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.59 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.10). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.17), with a volume of 2,700 shares.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £69.60 million, a P/E ratio of -511.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.27.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -882.35%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.