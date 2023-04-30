Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

