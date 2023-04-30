MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and traded as low as $15.74. MEG Energy shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 65,665 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

