Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.65

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.85. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1,985 shares.

Sino Land Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Sino Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

