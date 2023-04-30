Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.42

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and traded as low as $16.20. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 3,390 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

