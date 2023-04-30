Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as low as C$11.55. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 2,783 shares traded.

Goodfellow Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.45.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.30 million for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.50%.

Goodfellow Dividend Announcement

About Goodfellow

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Goodfellow’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

