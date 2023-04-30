FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $115.84

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.84 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.35). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 521,513 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of £270.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,170.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

In other news, insider David Adams bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($147,371.05). In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider Gavin Jones acquired 68,181 shares of FRP Advisory Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.10 ($93,666.92). Also, insider David Adams bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($147,371.05). 15.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

