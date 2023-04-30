Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $0.94 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.79%.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
