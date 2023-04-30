Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $0.94 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.79%.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

