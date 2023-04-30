Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $339.96

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.96 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 356.50 ($4.45). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.43), with a volume of 819,233 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,532.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 326.16.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.08. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5,714.29%.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.