The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $825.96

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.96 ($10.32) and traded as low as GBX 811 ($10.13). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 823 ($10.28), with a volume of 45,334 shares.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 825.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 825.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of £614.78 million, a PE ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.22.

About The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

