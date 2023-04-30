Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.00

Shares of Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.59). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.56), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.

Taptica International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

