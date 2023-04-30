Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.75. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 2,080 shares trading hands.

Nocopi Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

About Nocopi Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.