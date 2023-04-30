Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $133.63

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.63 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.50). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 58,424 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSW shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £151.70 million, a PE ratio of -957.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.50.

In related news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74), for a total value of £156,329.13 ($195,240.58). Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

