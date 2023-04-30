Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 371,300 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STSS opened at $0.85 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories

