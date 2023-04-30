Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.36. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,717 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Trican Well Service Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
