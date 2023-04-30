Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.36. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,717 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

