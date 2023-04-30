Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $498.19

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.19 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 497.40 ($6.21). Mediclinic International shares last traded at GBX 498.80 ($6.23), with a volume of 1,357,987 shares.

Mediclinic International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,168.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 498.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 497.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

