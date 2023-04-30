Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.18. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 price target on Starcore International Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

