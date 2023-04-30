Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.38

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and traded as high as $20.69. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 1,526 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:OFED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.

