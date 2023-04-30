Ieq Capital LLC Sells 593 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $72.82.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.47) to GBX 2,900 ($36.22) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

