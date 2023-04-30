Ieq Capital LLC Has $387,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.