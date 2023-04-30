Ieq Capital LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.08.

NYSE:DECK opened at $479.34 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $492.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.67. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.