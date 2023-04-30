Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,926,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 209,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 98,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 747,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45.
Vontier Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
