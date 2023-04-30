Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NICE by 844.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

NICE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.69.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.