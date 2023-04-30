Ieq Capital LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 456,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695,656 shares of company stock worth $298,671,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.40 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

