Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $152.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.70.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,631,000 after buying an additional 8,418,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

