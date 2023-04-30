Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,404 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 53,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.20 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

