Ieq Capital LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,852,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

