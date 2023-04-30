Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 0.4 %

CGNX stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Cognex



Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

