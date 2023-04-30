Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

