Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.31.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $317.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.