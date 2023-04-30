Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,788

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.31).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.71) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,100 ($38.72) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($51.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,519.42). In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,519.42). Also, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($125,908.58). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,707 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,475. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,927 ($36.56) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,791 ($34.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.52). The stock has a market cap of £65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,976.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,161.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,048.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

