Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $48.83

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CubeSmart Price Performance
Shares of CUBE opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
