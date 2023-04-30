Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $48.83

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.