Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $53.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

