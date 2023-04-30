Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $65.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Further Reading

