Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

