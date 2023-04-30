PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $34.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $59,589.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $59,589.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,489 shares of company stock worth $8,686,143. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PagerDuty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.