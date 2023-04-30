Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.13.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 64.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 205,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 61.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Copa by 21.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Stock Up 2.6 %
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copa will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.
Copa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
