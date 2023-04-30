Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $104.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hub Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

