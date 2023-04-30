Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $48.85 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

